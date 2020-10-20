Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amir Ali Ahmed visited different parts of the city on Monday along with board members and the concerned directors. He opted a unique method to visit the city by boarding all concerned board members and directors on a bus and visiting the city. He visited different areas including F-9 Park, I-8, I-9, I-10, Kashmir Highway, G-9, G-10, G-11 and F-10. During his visit, he was accompanied by Member Engineering Ayaz Khan, Member Finance Rana Shakeel Asghar, Member Administration Amir Abbas, Director Technical Muhammad Fasil Naeem and other officers of the engineering and environment wing.

When contacted, the Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed informed that the purpose behind the visits on a single coaster is quick resolution of problems. He said we don’t want to waste the time so that’s why we are taking decisions on the spot and it is only possible in presence of concerned officials.

“We want to revamp the city and for that purpose we are doing multiple work simultaneously,” he said, adding: “I have directed to start restoration of street lights, maintenance and uplift of public places and parks, and to ensure the cleanliness throughout the capital city.”

Meanwhile, according to a press release issued, Chairman CDA lauded the overall situation of cleanliness in the city and said that provision of clean environment, street lights, clean parks and play grounds to citizens is the responsibility of the CDA.

Chairman CDA directed the officers to immediately start work for the provision of above mentioned facilities to the citizens. Recently, the federal government had returned the control of several important formations including environment, water management, streetlights and sanitation to CDA after failure of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

Former Mayor Shaikh Anser Aziz himself requested the federal government to handover these formations to CDA as the corporation did not have the required funds to efficiently run the affairs of these directorates. In response, the civic authority not only took over the control of these formations but also started operations across the city by pumping funds and started road carpeting and cleanliness in the city while different proposals are also under consideration to end water scarcity in the city.