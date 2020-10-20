Share:

RAWALPINDI - An 18-month-old child died while another sustained critical burn injuries when their house caught huge fire at Misrial Road on Monday, according to Rescue 1122 spokesman.

The victims were moved to Rawal Burn Unit (RBU) of Holy Family Hospital (HFH). The deceased has been identified as Adil and the injured as Salman.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, a huge fire broke out in a house located in street number 5 of Madina Colony near Niazi Town on Misrial Road. Upon alerting, the firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished fire. In the inferno, a man died while another injured, he said.

The reason behind the inferno was yet to be unknown by the authorities, he said.

Rescue 1122 moved the victims to RBU of HFH for autopsy and medical treatment, the spokesman added.