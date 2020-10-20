Share:

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said that a federal minister was involved in arrest of Captain (retd) Safdar; however, a complete inquiry will be conducted to reveal the conspiracy behind the incident.

Addressing a press conference a day after arrest of husband of Maryam Nawaz from a hotel in Karachi, Murad Ali Shah said that whatever happened at Mazar-e-Quaid was not appropriate as Captain (retd) Safdar came inside the mausoleum and violated its sanctity.

He said Sanctity of the mausoleum is not a political issue as rule of law applies on everyone.

CM Sindh also claimed that police was pressurized by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as one federal minister said “I will see who refuses to register an FIR”.

The CM further said that a man named Waqas submitted an application for registration of the case and claimed that he received death threats. PTI MPAs were also present with Waqas in the police station, he added.

He also claimed that Waqas, Bugti and Nadeem Chandio held a meeting and planned to use the incident at Mazar-e- Quaid for nefarious purposes.

Murad Ali Shah said that it is not the job of the elected representatives to put pressure on the police and vowed to expose the conspiracy behind the arrest after complete inquiry.

It is pertinent to mention here that Police arrested Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar on Monday for violating the sanctity of the Quaid’s mausoleum after raiding a private hotel in Karachi early morning.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president and wife of Muhammad Safdar, Maryman Nawaz took to Twitter and said, “Police broke my room door at the hotel I was staying at in Karachi and arrested Capt. Safdar.”

“I was in the room, sleeping, when they barged in,” Maryam Nawaz said.