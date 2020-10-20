Share:

BHIMBER - Sub-Divisional Magistrate Samahni, Hafiz Mohammad Ali, on Monday inspected hotels, tea houses, grocery stores, bakers, vegetables and fruits shops in Samahni Bazaar to ensure implementation of corona SOPs.

While inspecting bus terminals, he urged all drivers and conductors to ensure use of face masks by passengers travelling in the vehicles and also implement themselves. Accompanied by the president of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Samahni, he instructed the traders to ensure implementation of corona SOPs making it mandatory to use masks. He said action would be taken against violators on the spot.