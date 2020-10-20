Share:

KARACHI - As many as 286 new cases of coronavirus emerged when 8,182 tests were conducted raising the tally to 142,134 while two more patients were died, lifting the tally to 2,583 in Sindh. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued from CM house on Monday.

He added that two more patients of COVID-19 died overnight lifting the death toll to 2,583 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate. CM Sindh said that 8,182 samples were tested against which 286 new cases of coronavirus emerged that constituted 3.5 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,540,247 tests had been conducted, of which 142,134 cases were detected all over Sindh, of them 95 percent or 135,296 patients had recovered, including 471 overnight. Syed Murad Ali Shah said that currently 4,255 patients were under treatment, of them 4,014 in isolation, five at isolation centres and 236 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 169 patients was stated to be critical, including 22 shifted to ventilators.

According to the CM, out of 286 cases, 200 have been detected from Karachi. They include 62 from East, 49 from South, 47 from Korangi, 26 from Malir, 12 from Central and four from West. Hyderabad has 27 cases, Badin and Kashmore eight each, Larkana six, Kambar four, Matiari three, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur two each, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar and Sujawal one each. The CM urged people of the province to wear masks, keep washing hands and avoid hand shake, to contain COVID19.