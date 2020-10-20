Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - A hardened criminal having a head money of Rs one million surrendered to police in Tajori Town, police said on Monday. “The surrender by the wanted criminal Muhammad Sadiq affiliated with the Madalo Gang came as a result of consistent raids by police on the hideouts of criminals’ gangs in the area,” claimed an official. He said that District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Baber Qaiserani was commanding actions against criminals’ gangs and miscreants so as to make them result-oriented.

He said the kingpin and several members of the gang had already been arrested by the police. Muhammad Sadiq was at large for the last 17 years and he was wanted by the police in around one dozen cases of murder, attempted murder and attack on police.