RAWALPINDI - A trader was shot and injured by a gang of four armed dacoits on resistance in Muslim Town area here on Monday.

The dacoits who were riding on two motorcycles also snatched Rs 3.5 million and two mobile phones from the trader and fled from the scene.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured trader to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) for medical treatment where he has been identified as Habib Ur Rehman.

The incident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Sadiqabad. Police registered a case against the dacoits and started investigation, according to a police spokesman.

According to details, the trader was heading towards home after withdrawing cash from a bank in Muslim Town when four dacoits riding on two motorcycles intercepted him. The dacoits shouted at the trader to give up cash or else they would kill him. However, the trader put off resistance on which a dacoit opened firing at him. Resultantly, the trader sustained bullet injury and the dacoits managed to escape after snatching Rs 3.5 million and two mobile phones from him.

Soon after occurrence of incident, a heavy contingent of police headed by SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar rushed to the crime scene and collected evidences and recorded statements of eyewitnesses.

“Guarding life and property of citizens is prime responsibility of police and we will soon arrest the dacoits involved in the crime,” SP said.

He said police have registered a case against the gang of dacoits and started investigation.

Meanwhile, two robbers mugged cash from a garments shop located at Spring North Commercial in a private housing society, according to sources. They said Aleem Khan lodged complaint with PS Rawat that two unknown robbers smashed locks of his shop and stole cash Rs 20,000. He asked police to register case against robbers and to arrest them. The police registered case and started investigation, they said.