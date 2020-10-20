Share:

LAHORE - A drawing class session was held at Lahore Fort inside the Royal Kitchen on Monday attended by students from all over Punjab. According to Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) sources here on Monday.

the session was organised by HB studio and students came to learn and study the architectural perspectives of Lahore Fort.

Sources further said that students sat in the Royal Kitchen and sketched the surroundings of the restored area.

Director General Walled City of Lahore Authority Kamran Lashari said that it was a good initiative by the HB Studio. “The students should be encouraged to read and learn about their heritage and culture,” he said