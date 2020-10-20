Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday said that the dual nature of the opposition leaders had been fully exposed and the day was not far when their alliance will meet its fate. “The time is not far when the opposition alliance will be withering away”, he said in a statement here on Monday.

The CM affirmed that the government will complete its term as the opposition’s gatherings posed no danger to it. He emphasized that the politics of chaos does not change the destiny of the nations and stressed that those preferring personal interest over national interest could not be true leaders. Usman Buzdar maintained that opposition could not hoodwink the masses through their contemptuous tirade against the institutions. Also, on the direction of the Chief Minister subsidized Sahulat Bazaars have been set up in the provincial metropolis to sell flour and other essential items at notified rates.

The CM has also directed ACS (LG) Tahir Khursheed to immediately take steps for extending this facility to the whole of the province and Special Secretary (LG) has been deputed as focal person for this purpose.

In this regard, the CM has stated subsidized Sahulat Bazaars will provide relief to the masses and reiterated that protection of consumers’ rights will be ensured. Any artificial increase in rates will not be tolerated, he warned. ACS (LG) also said that Subsidized Sahulat Bazaars will soon start working in rest of the districts.

takes notice of maltreatment of girl students

Buzdar has expressed indignation over an incident in which pictures of maltreatment of girl students of Govt Girls Elementary School Rukan Pur RY Khan went viral. He sought a report from the Secretary School Education Department and directed strict departmental action against the teachers. Meanwhile, CEO (Edu) RY Khan has issued notification of suspension of head teacher (Secondary) Hameeda Farooq and Elementary School teacher Shehla Farooq and further action has been started under the PEEDA Act.

CM condoles loss of lives in Okara

Punjab CM has expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to the collapse of the roof in Okara. He extended sympathies to the heirs and directed to provide the best treatment to the injured children. He has also sought a report from Commissioner Sahiwal. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed displeasure over kite flying in some areas of the provincial metropolis and directed the CCPO Lahore to submit a report about the injury of a motorcyclist in Gulbahar Colony due to kite twine.

Incidents of kite-flying are intolerable, he stressed.

He directed to take legal action against those involved in kite- flying.

The CM has also directed to provide the best treatment to the injured.