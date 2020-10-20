Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Scrutiny Committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in foreign funding case against the ruling party (PTI) will submit its final report on October 22.

As per directives of the ECP, the committee was asked to complete its final report and present it to the commission on October 22 to pave the way for further proceedings in the case.

The ECP had last month rejected the report submitted by the Scrutiny Committee terming it “neither completed nor well-detailed” as it had failed to properly scrutinize the record provided by both the parties.

On the other hand sources within ECP told The Nation that the committee was likely not to submit its final report as it was yet to fully scrutinize and gather all related details.

The sources further revealed that the ECP would certainly face many issues in announcing the final verdict of the foreign funding case.

Meanwhile, the ECP Scrutiny Committee on Monday last could not make any headway in its meeting as PTI requested yet another adjournment for non-availability of its lawyer Syed Khawar Shah.

In the last meeting of the Committee held on October 15, PTI had committed to responding to the queries of regarding evidence on alleged illegal funding from the US.

While talking to The Nation a senior PTI leader told The Nation that their counsel Shah Khawar had some other engagements that was why he could not attend the meeting. The official elaborated that they had done all the preparations and would attend the next meeting of the committee.

The Committee was reassigned by the ECP to conduct a fresh scrutiny and complete it in six weeks to end on October 22, 2020 after its earlier report submitted on August 17, 2020 was rejected by ECP for lack of credibility and transparency.

However, sources in the committee revealed that instead of verifying the evidence on its own account, the Committee in its last meeting of October 15 had presented details of illegal funding from the US Department of Justice to PTI, asking the accused to verify the evidence against it.

Whereas, the ECP in its order of August 27, 2020 had ordered that it was the Committee’s “duty and responsibility to scrutinize the authenticity and reliability and credibility of each and every document submitted by both parties and after proper scrutiny of documents.”

On the other hand the petitioner Akbar S. Babar continued to question the credibility and transparency of the scrutiny process by the Committee and had filed applications before the ECP in this regard to take notice and conduct a scrutiny on its own.

The applications submitted by Akbar S Baber remained pending before the ECP which continued to rely on the Committee that had failed in its task despite a lapse of over two and half years.