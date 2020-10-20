Share:

ISLAMABAD- He shot to fame as smouldering chef Gabriel in Netflix hit, Emily In Paris. Yet fans of the series were shocked by Lucas Bravo’s makeover ahead of landing the role as they stumbled across old photographs of the star. Sporting long locks and a beard, the 32 year old French actor and model looks strikingly different. After finding the old snaps of Lucas on Instagram, fans were quick to flood the comments remarking on his long locks. Prior to working on Emily In Paris, Lucas starred in a number of French TV shows and movies, and he is signed to Viva Model Management in Paris. Just like his character in the show, Lucas also worked as a chef, and revealed he actually made the omelette he fed to Emily on the show. Emily In Paris follows Lily Collins’ Emily Cooper, a young American woman who is hired by a Paris marketing firm to give them an American perspective.