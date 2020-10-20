Share:

ISLAMABAD - Strongly condemning raising of slogans by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (r) Safdar at Quaid’s mausoleum on Sunday, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Monday demanded an apology from the PML-N leader.

Talking to a private news channel, he said it was unfortunate that the party leaders during their visit to the mausoleum did not show any regard for its sanctity and used the occasion for political purposes.

The minister said by arresting Captain (r) Safdar, the Sindh Police had demonstrated that it would take those violating law of the land to the task, adding that by breaching sanctity of Quaid’s mausoleum, the PML-N had shown it had no respect for founder of the nation.

Fawad told PML-N leaders that Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum was not a place which could be used for political purposes.

Replying to a question, he said the government of Pakistan had already requested the British government to deport Nawaz Sharif, adding, “We hope that with the support of British government we will soon bring a convict back to Pakistan.”

Regarding attempts by PML-N and PPP leaders to make state institutions controversial, the federal minister was of the view that by doing so they were not doing any good to themselves.

“Opposition leaders should stop targeting national institutions or democracy for saving their fathers’ ongoing corruption cases,” he added. “Nawaz Sharif will have to come back and face the law. If he is innocent, why is he afraid from coming back to the country?” he questioned.