Share:

Haya Dewan the daughter-in-law of a renowned actor Irfan Khoosat proved herself as being the perception of self, power and gender among Muslim women.

She proved it all by running a Salon by herself for last 10 years maximum. Her mother was the first one who used her daughter's name for the salon and named it as 'Hayaz beauty Salon & Studio'. And now by making her mother proud she is running it by herself by having the perfect staff and best products.

In today's world, surrounded by the already renowned salons 'Hayaz beauty Salon & Studio' marked it's name now because of combined efforts of the staff and the owner people are knowing it more in the good books of people.