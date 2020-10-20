Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) on Monday following the recommendation of National Assembly (NA) body on health removed the Executive Director and Deputy Director of National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM).

The ministry assigned additional charge of NIRM to Dr. Shabana Saleem, BS-19 official.

The office order released by Ministry of NHS said that “with the approval of competent authority, Dr.Shabana Saleem (BS-19) Director (Coordination), NHSR&C is assigned additional charge of the post of Executive Director, NIRM for the period of three months or until further orders.”

A separate notification issued about removal of the Deputy Director NIRM said, “with the approval of the competent authority, Dr. Mazhar Hussain Deputy Director (BS-18) is placed under suspension with immediate effect until further orders.

National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on National Health Services (NHS) previous week had directed the ministry to suspend the Executive Director and Deputy Director of the National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) and hold enquiry against them.

Meeting of the NA body on NHS was held here under the chairmanship of Member National Assembly (MNA) Khalid Hussain Magsi.

Discussing the matters of NIRM on agenda, the committee expressed serious concern over the insulting behaviour by the administration of NIRM with the delegation of MNAs’ visiting on the direction of the Standing Committee to evaluate the performance of the staff and witness the on-ground realities.

The Committee directed the ministry to suspend the Executive Director and Deputy Director, NIRM and hold enquiry against them.

The committee directed to hold the enquiry to find out the reasons and motives behind the exaggerated and illegal response to the visit of fact finding committee of the Members of National Assembly, Standing Committee on Health on the part of the Hospital Administration.

The enquiry committee will also find out the factors responsible for the hostile environment in the hospital, which has grievously been causing damage to the well-being of the patients and the institution.

The committee also directed to explore ways and means to fully utilise the potential of the institution and further increase its capacity.