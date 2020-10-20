Share:

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Shopian district.

The youth were killed by Indian troops during an overnight cordon and search operation (CASO) in Melhora area of the district. The operation is going on till reports last came in.

Meanwhile, despite COVID-19, Indian troops continued violent cordon and search operations in different town and areas of Srinagar and other parts of the valley.

Indian government has also shut down internet and mobile services in the area.