Share:

Iran's neutral stance on the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Upper Karabakh region, involving an equal approach to both sides, ultimately benefits the military occupation by Yerevan, according to a political expert.

Fresh border clashes erupted between the two former Soviet republics on Sept. 27, when Armenia launched attacks on civil settlements and since then has continued attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces.

"The involvement of third parties in the conflict would lead to Iranian involvement. As Baku knows this, it does not respond to Armenia's provocations and acts sensitive with Russia and Iran. Other than that, Iran's active intervention is unlikely," Hakki Uygur, deputy head of the Center for Iranian Studies (IRAM) in the capital Ankara, told Anadolu Agency.

Tehran should also take into account the sensitive "fault lines" in Iran, he said, adding that in his opinion, the country will not take steps that will "further provoke the Turkic nationalism."

Azerbaijani Turks, concentrated mainly in the northwest of Iran along the border with Turkey, Azerbaijan and Armenia, make up an estimated one-fourth of Iran's population of nearly 84 million.