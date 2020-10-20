Share:

Hollywood veteran, Jeff Bridges revealed on Twitter that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma, reported Variety. “I have been diagnosed with lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good,” Bridges said. “I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

The Big Lebowski star then went on to thank his fans for all the support while also encouraging them to vote. “I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes,” Bridges tweeted. “And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together.”

Bridges most recent works include the film Bad Times at the El Royale, released in 2018 and the TV miniseries The Old Man, which is currently in production. The actor has been nominated for a total of seven Academy Awards throughout his career, winning one for Crazy Heart in 2010.