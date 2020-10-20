Share:

ISLAMABAD - He and wife Chrissy Teigen have very publicly shared the heartbreaking loss of their son Jack. And recently, John Legend and daughter Luna, four, were spotted out together at the very exclusive Bel-Air Hotel in Beverly Hills. The musician doted on his firstborn as he headed home carrying a box of goodies to go. John was dressed in a floral print shirt and black trousers along with brown shoes. He had on a black cloth face mask and carried his phone in one hand. Little Luna had on a camo jumpsuit with pink sandals with ankle straps. Just this past Friday, Chrissy, who also shares son Miles, two, with John, broke her silence following her tragic loss. ‘We are quiet but we are okay,’ she shared on her Instagram, while posting a screenshot of a series of tweets from her husband John Legend. In his post, John, 41, had shared video of his emotional Billboard Music Awards performance, saying: ‘This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much.’