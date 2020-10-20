Share:

MUZAFFARABAD - Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that Kashmiri people are paying the price for Shaikh Abdullah’s decision to accede to India, which led to the enslavement of the Kashmiri nation. In a statement issued here on Monday, he said the former IHK chief minister Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and other Indian puppets were responsible for the massacre of Kashmiris going on for the last seven decades. Farooq Haider said it was ironical that the Modi government did not even treat its puppets well after August 5, and meted out the same treatment to its foes and friends.