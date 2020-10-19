Share:

LAS VEGAS - American Jason Kokrak fired off eight birdies in a flawless final round for his first-ever PGA Tour victory at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas, Nevada, clinching his maiden title on the 233rd try. The 35-year-old outclassed a crowded field of elite performers, carding an eight-under-par 64 at the Shadow Creek Golf Course, draining a 20-foot putt on 10, one of 11 putts he made from further than 10 feet away through 72 holes. “With the greens being firm, fast and quite a bit of break around these holes, if you don’t have the right speed, you’re not going to make a lot of putts,” said Kokrak, who had four consecutive birdies on the front nine and credited his caddie with helping pick “great reads.” Elsewhere in the field, 29-year-old Briton Tyrrell Hatton (65) and three-time PGA Tour winner Russell Henley (70) finished tied at third.