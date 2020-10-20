Share:

Karachi - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly Raja Azhar Khan on Monday submitted a resolution to the Sindh Assembly Speaker against breaching the sanctity of Mazaar-e-Quaid by PML-N leder Capt (R) Safdar Awan on the other day. In his resolution, he has requested the house to pass the resolution against the misconduct of PML-N leadership and office-bearers at the Mazaar-e-Quaid on October 18. He said Capt (R) Safdar Awan, husband of Maryam Safdar deliberately created law and order situation and acted against the rules and regulations of the mausoleum.

He said the sanctity of Mazaar-e-Quaid was breached by political slogans and hooliganism which hurt the feeling of all Pakistanis that is highly condemnable. The MPA has demanded of the provincial and federal governments to take strict action against all who created chaos so that such act could never be repeated by anyone else.

PTI MPAs submit resolution in SA to condemn mockery of Urdu by Achakzai

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Arsalan Taj and Shehzad Qureshi on Monday submitted a resolution to the Sindh Assembly to condemn the mocking of Urdu language by Mehmood Khan Achakzai during PDM gathering in Karachi the other day. The MPAs in the resolution stated “This House strongly condemns contemplation and mocking of Urdu which enjoys the status of National Language according to the Constitution and demands a legal action”.

Sanctity of Mazaar-e-Quaid breached by political slogans hurt feeling of Pakistanis

Meanwhile, talking to media on the occasion, MPA Arsalan Taj said the act of contemplating the Urdu language was actually a violation of the Constitution, objective of which was to divide the people. Achakzai’s hatred for Urdu language is tantamount to hatred of Pakistan’s unity, said the legislator. To a question, he replied that the PDM members were actually running a campaign to escape from accountability, however, the incumbent government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan would hold all of them accountable and would ensure recovery of the looted money.