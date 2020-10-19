Share:

LAHORE-Maaz Sadaqat’s all-round display spearheaded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19’s 91-run win over Southern Punjab in the National U19 One-Day Tournament. In other games of the day, Sindh beat Northern by seven wickets, while Balochistan beat Central Punjab by 23 runs. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa posted 272 for nine after Southern Punjab captain Mohammad Shehzad elected to field. The highlight of their innings was a 168-run third-wicket partnership between Maaz Sadaqat who made 93 off 137 balls (eight fours, one six) and Abbas Ali, who scored 91 off 110 balls with the help of five fours and four sixes. For Southern Punjab Awais Abbas and Tahir Hussain took two wickets each for 48 and 53 runs, respectively. In reply, Southern Punjab were bowled out for 181 in 46.3 overs. Mohammad Ammar scored 70 runs off 112 balls, while Mubashir Ali scored 50 off 57 balls. Maaz, later named player of the match, followed his brilliant batting performance with three for 17 runs in 3.3 overs. Ahmed Khan took three wickets for 23 runs.

SCORES IN BRIEF

BALOCHISTAN 223-7, 50 overs (Ali Ahmad 63, Haseebullah 61, Basit Ali 50; Muneeb Wasif 3-38, Hasnat Abbas 2-29) beat CENTRAL PUNJAB 200 all out, 46.5 overs (Muneeb Wasif 48, Arham 26, Umar Eman 26; Abu Huraira 2-35, Khalid Khan 2-46) by 23 runs.

SINDH U19 201-3, 39.5 overs (Saim Ayub 87 not out, Kashif Ali 52; Mubasar Khan 2-32) beat NORTHERN U19 199-8, 50 overs (Sher Abdul Rehman 68 not out, Raza-ul-Mustafa 32; Aaliyan Mehmood 4-32, Talha Ahsan 2-45) by 7 wickets

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA U19 272-9, 50 overs (Maaz Sadaqat 93, Abbas Ali 91, Nasir Faraz 23; Awais Abbas 2-48, Tahir Hussain 2-53) beat SOUTHERN PUNJAB U19 181 all out, 46.3 overs (Mohammad Ammar 70, Mubashir Ali 50; Maaz Sadaqat 3-17, Ahmed Khan 3-23) by 91 runs.