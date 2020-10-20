Share:

PESHAWAR - : Model Customs Collectorate Enforcement, Peshawar, set on fire huge chunk of narcotics, alcohol, drugs and illegally smuggled products worth millions of rupees seized by the Customs squad here in Peerpai area of Azakhel on Monday.

According to a Customs official, the seized products including 42kg hashish, 11kg opium, 27kg heroin, 4kg Ice drug, 400 bottles of alcohol, large number of cigarettes cartons, foreign drugs, dry back tea, fake shampoos and dish receivers were set ablaze in presence of Collector Enforcement Peshawar Khalil Ibrahim Yousfani.

In this connection an event was held in Azakhel, in which Additional Collectors Fahad, Jan Bahadar, Deputy Collector Headquarter Mahmood Khattak, and Superintendent Amanullah etc were also present.

While talking to media persons, Customs officials said that the seized drugs and illegally smuggled items were scheduled to set on fire in the month of March, but due to corona pandemic the programme had to postpone. They said that smuggling was like a curse for national economy and vowed to foil any attempt of illegal smuggling anywhere in the province at any cost.