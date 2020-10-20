Share:

KARACHI - Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi assumed the responsibilities as Commander Karachi (COMKAR) and Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas took over as Commander Coast (COMCOAST) in separate ceremonies held at Karachi.

On assumption the Command as COMKAR, Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi is now the Commander of all Pakistan Navy (PN) establishments and training units at Karachi. Whereas COMCOAST, Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas is now the Commander of Special Service Group (Navy), Pak Marines and all PN units along the Coast and Creeks areas, said a handout issued on Monday.