Share:

Lahore - Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi has said that Raiwind Ijtema is held every year, InshaAllah this time also it will be held according to agreed SOPs with the government committee.

He visited Raiwind Tableeghi Markaz along with Provincial Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir and Rasikh Elahi and met Ameer Tableeghi Jamaat Maulana Ehsanul Haq, Maulana Ahmad Batla, Maulana Obeidullah Khurshid and Maulana Amir. On this occasion, prominent industrialist Mian Ahsan, Naeem Butt and Dr Nadeem Ashraf were also present.

Appreciating role of Ch Parvez Elahi regarding Tableeghi Jamaat, Maulana Ehsanul Haq said, “May Almighty Allah bless you for supporting Tableeghi Jamaat during Corona, yours and your family’s religious services will always be remembered.” Maulana Ehsanul Haq showered prayers (dua) on Ch Parvez Elahi, Hafiz Ammar Yasir and Rasikh Elahi. Ch Parvez Elahi further said that Tableeghi Jamaat was the ambassador of peace throughout the world, “InshaAllah I will participate in the Ijetmaa (gathering) for ‘dua’ and willing to render any service for Tableeghi Jamaat,” he said. Afterwards Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi, Hafiz Ammar Yasir and Rasikh Elahi along with other Ulema offered ‘Fateha’ at the grave of Ameer Tableeghi Jamaat Alhaaj Abdul Wahab (RA) and prayed for eternal rest for his soul.