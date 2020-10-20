Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shehbaz Gill on Monday said that production orders would not be issued to Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif. Talking to a private news channel, Gill said, “The opposition parties are doing dirty politics to protect their looted national wealth and to halt the ongoing accountability process against their bigwigs.” He said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had lost its credibility as it had failed to gather enough people for their second power show in Karachi. He further said that people had no sympathies for convicts, looters and plunderers, and they were very much aware that those who had gathered under the banner of PDM only wanted to protect their vested interests. SAPM said that opposition leaders were using black-mailing tactics to achieve national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), but they would not get it. He said no patriot Pakistani could tolerate attack on armed forces of the country since they were giving supreme sacrifices to protect the motherland.