PESHAWAR - The competent authority has ordered postings/transfers of five PMS BS-18 officers in the public interest.

According to details, officer Jamal-ud-Din Deputy Secretary Health Department has been posted as Administrator Auqaf and Yasir Imran, Administrator Auqaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been posted as Deputy Secretary (Cabinet) Administration Department.

Similarly, the competent authority also ordered postings of three PMS Officers in the public interest, with immediate effect.

According to details Muhammad Kashif Nadeem, Registrar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Appellate Tribunal for Sales Tax on services, Peshawar has been posted as Project Director, Bannu Development Authority Bannu (OPS) by relieving ADC (General) Bannu of the additional charge, Amir Hassan Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Battagram has been posted as Deputy Secretary, Food and Zahid Usman Deputy Secretary Mineral Development Department has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Battagram. He is also authorized to hold additional charge of the post of ADC (F&P) Battagram.

Meanwhile, the competent authority transferred Fazal Hussain, Deputy Secretary Finance Department and posted him as Additional Director General (Projects), merged areas, Planning & Development Department, in his own pay & scale, against the vacant post, in the public interest, with immediate effect.

It was notified by Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.