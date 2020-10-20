Share:

The OSCE Minsk Group on the settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is co-chaired by France, Russia and the United States, is ineffective and "brain-dead," Turkish parliament speaker Mustafa Şentop said on Tuesday.

"The OSCE Minsk Group, which has not been able to find a solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue for 30 years, has been brain-dead," Şentop told Azerbaijani lawmakers, as quoted by the Turkish news agency Anadolu.

He added that Armenia has "become a regional and a global problem."

According to the Turkish parliament speaker, the region will remain in a stalemate until the Armenian "occupation" in Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent area ends.

On Tuesday, Şentop also held a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to discuss the ongoing conflict.