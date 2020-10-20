Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that peace in the region cannot be established without resolving the Kashmir issue.

The silence of the United Nations and other international bodies, including the OIC, on the worst Indian terrorism in Kashmir is shameful.

Narendra Modi is now targeting Kashmir through Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) goons. More than 95,000 Kashmiris have been martyred due to Indian terrorism.

He was addressing a Kashmir conference organized by Maqbool Ahmed, a former Member of the Kashmir Assembly, on Monday. President of Tehreek-e-Insaaf Azad Kashmir Sultan Mahmood, Central Member of Tehreek-e-Insaaf Umar Dar were present on this occasion. Punjab Governor said that there is no doubt that Indian forces are committing the biggest terrorism in Kashmir in the world and massacring innocent Kashmiris.

He said that thousands of Kashmiris have been imprisoned innocently and so far more than 95,000 Kashmiris have been martyred due to Indian terrorism and more than 7,147 people have been killed by other agencies including Indian forces during their detention.

He said that Kashmir is still the lifeblood of Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan has become the ambassador of Kashmiris in the true sense of the word. The time has come for the world to take notice of the atrocities of Indian forces and save Kashmir from Indian atrocities instead of playing the role of silent spectator on Indian terrorism.

Governor Punjab said that RSS goons led by Narendra Modi are targeting other minorities including Muslims inside India and now India is resettling RSS goons in Kashmir with proper planning.

If the majority of Kashmiris can be turned into a minority and the terrorists of RSS have started targeting Kashmiris after coming to Kashmir.

This is the worst violation of human rights on which Pakistan will no longer remain silent.

Sarwar said that all political and religious parties of Pakistan are united on the issue of Kashmir and stand firm with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters like a rock.

Inshallah, the time is not far when Kashmiris will get independence.

Addressing the commemoration, president of Tehreek-e-Insaaf Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood said that despite all its atrocities, India has not been able to suppress the independence of Kashmiris but the independence of Kashmir is getting stronger with each passing day.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting his case all over the world by becoming the ambassador of Kashmir and it is also the responsibility of the United Nations and other international bodies to play their role in resolving the Kashmir issue.

Former Member Kashmir Assembly Maqbool Ahmad said that the people of Pakistan are with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and no sacrifice will be spared for the independence of Kashmir. Kashmiris are fighting for their independence in a peaceful manner. The Kashmir issue should be resolved as per UN resolutions and Kashmiris should be given the right to independence.