KARACHI - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday announced “Special Rabi-ul-Awwal Package” offering a 12 percent concession for its passengers intending to visit Hijaz-e-Muaqqadas during first 12 days of the current holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal. PIA spokesperson sharing details of the package said passengers willing to celebrate Jashn-e-Maulood in the holy land would also be offered a 12 kilogram excess luggage facility. Slashed air fare and additional luggage allowance was said to be applicable to all PIA flights to and from Jeddah and Medina Munnawara from Rabbi-ul-Awwal one to 12. PIA was said to be regularly offering special packages to its passengers with the motive to be part of the celebrations.

PIA to resume its flight operation for UK from October 30

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will restore its flight operation for United Kingdom (UK), with a new fleet of aircraft, from October 30, said Abdullah Khan, spokesperson of the flag carrier on Monday. Mentioning that booking for the seats have already been started, he said that during the first phase there would be flights from Islamabad to London; Lahore to London and Islamabad to Manchester.

The aircraft procured for the operation was said to be newly built and in accordance to European standards with particular care to meet the specific needs of envisaged passengers, mainly being expatriate Pakistanis. “Hence due care has been made for ‘Halal Food’ coupled with comfortable seats and best possible in-flight entertainment,” said the spokesperson.

Abdullah Khan expressed his confidence that target passengers mainly being Pakistani origin would prefer the national flag carrier committed to provide them services parallel to any other international airline.