Share:

LAHORE - The Platinum Homes Polo Cup 2020 will get underway here at the Jinnah Polo & Country Club (JP&CC) today (Tuesday). JP&CC President Col (r) Shoaib Aftab told the media that in this four-goal event, total five teams will be seen in action that are divided into two pools. “Pool A comprises Rijas Property Development, Barry’s and Platinum Homes Black while Pool B consists of Diamond Paints and Platinum Homes White.” Today (Tuesday), Rijas Property Development will vie against Barry’s in the opening match of the event at 2:45 pm, while Diamond Paints will compete against Platinum Homes White in the second match of the day at 3:45 pm.