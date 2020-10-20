Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the concerned authorities for adequate supply of wheat and sugar at the utility stores across the country.

Chairing a review meeting on the availability and prices of basic commodities, especially wheat and sugar, here, the prime minister said that all administrative measures should be taken to ensure availability of basic commodities at control prices.

He said that a strict action should be taken against those who are involved in hoarding and price hike.

The meeting took place following the opposition’s outcry over the price spiral especially of essential items of daily use including wheat flour and sugar.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that provision of wheat at affordable prices and unhindered availability of the commodity is the top priority of the government, and directed to ensure its obstacle free inter-province movement.

Chairing a meeting to review the steps taken to reduce prices of edible items on October 7, he had instructed all the provincial chief secretaries under the chairmanship of Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam to evolve a coordinated strategy to ensure sufficient stocks of wheat in every province as per its needs along with uniform prices of wheat and flour in all the federating units.

The prime minister directed that farmer and common citizen should be the axis of this strategy as elements involved in profiteering and hoarding in the past had deprived the farmer of his due profit in the past, while the common citizen was compelled to buy flour at higher rates.

He directed to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against adulteration. He also directed to take effective action against hoarders of sugar in light of the Joint Investigation Team’s (JIT) report.