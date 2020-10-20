Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday left here for Lahore, where he will chair meetings on development projects and prices of commodities.

Federal Ministers Shibli Faraz and Syed Fakhr Imam, Adviser Shehzad Akbar and Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Lt. Gen. (retd) Anwar Ali Haider accompanied the Prime Minister, the PM Office said.

The Prime Minister will chair a meeting on the progress of the Ravi Urban Development Project.

He will also chair a high-level meeting on prices and availability of essential prices.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar will call on the Prime Minister in Lahore, whereas senior members of the Punjab cabinet will also call on him.