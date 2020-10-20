Share:

MULTAN - Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police South Punjab Capt (Retd) Zaffar Iqbal Monday said that welfare of police officials was on priority and one window cells have been setup in all the districts to resolve police officials issues at earliest.

Presiding over a meeting of senior police officers at his office here, the AIG South Punjab said that crackdown against proclaimed offenders and criminals was continued across the South Punjab under a policy to control crime. He said that complete authority and resources have been provided to field staff in order to control crime ratio.

Capt (R) Zaffar Iqbal added that protection of lives and properties of the masses was top priority and no negligence would be tolerated in this context. He directed police officers to resolve public complaints through best service delivery. He said that a comprehensive policy has been formed for eradication of street crimes. He directed officers to put security of sensitive places on red alert in order to maintain law and order situation.

The AIG South Punjab also visited different sections of his office where Assistant Inspector General Operations South Punjab Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah briefed him about all arrangements.