Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Punjab handed over Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including KN95 mask, surgical mask, OT gowns, PPE suit, thermal guns, face shield, virocid, sanitizer for frontline health workers to administration of Service Hospital Lahore.

PPE were handed over to Medical Superintendent Dr Iftikhar by representatives of PRCS Punjab Headquarter Lahore. Chairman PRCS Punjab Justice (retired), Sheikh Ahmed Farooq said that threats of COVID-19 are still not over. PRCS Punjab has started distribution of PPE in different government hospitals of Lahore in order to save frontline health workers from coronavirus. He further said that distribution will also be made in Jinnah Hospital, Mayo, Ganga Ram and Sheikh Zaid Hospital by next week.