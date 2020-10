Share:

LAHORE- Prince Club beat Muslim Gymkhana by 46 runs in Syed Asad-ur-Rehman Memorial Cricket Tournament 2020 here at PCSIR ground. Batting first, Prince Club gathered 200 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs. Fahad-ul-Haq slammed 53 runs, Nasir Shah 42 and Ammar Tariq 26. Awais bagged 2 wickets for 17 Noman Aslam 2 for 35. In reply, Muslim Gymkhana were all out for 145 runs 18 overs. Hasnain struck 40 runs, Hashir 36 and Ali Amjad 22. Muhammad Nawaz bowled brilliantly and bagged 4/18 and Muhammad Sufiyan 3/16.