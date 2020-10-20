Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) has restored TikTok services with certain conditions after a week. PTA said in a statement issued here yesterday that in view of the presence of vulgar and immoral content on the platform and its negative effects on the society, PTA has been continuously asserting TikTok to prevent its platform from disseminating the unlawful content. However, TikTok could not satisfy for taking concrete steps for blocking and removal of unlawful content. Hence, the TikTok application was blocked until a satisfactory content monitoring mechanism is put in place.

As a result of continuous engagement with the platform’s senior management before and after imposition of the ban, TikTok has assured moderating content in accordance with the societal norms and the laws of Pakistan and ensured that the users who are continuously involved in uploading unlawful content are blocked from the platform.

PTA, as a facilitator to the users’ healthy digital experience on the internet and growth of digital companies, has, therefore, decided to lift the ban. However, the restoration of TikTok services is strictly subject to the condition that the platform will not be used for the spread of vulgarity content and that the societal values will not be abused. PTA will be constrained to permanently block the application, in case the said condition is not fulfilled.

On October 9th, 2020, PTA had blocked TikTok in Pakistan after receiving number of complaints from different segments of the society against indecent content on this platform.

On Saturday last, TikTok management Saturday claimed that it continues to engage with the PTA to demonstrate its commitment to comply with local laws and further enhance their content moderation capacity.