Islamabad - Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Monday that under the aegis of PUC, religious congregations will be held on Seerat-e-Tayyaba during the month of Rabi-ul-Awal.

He said that Friday sermons during the month of Rabi-ul-Awal, will be held on the topics of interfaith harmony, tolerance, leniency, women’s rights and education and unity of Muslim Ummah in accordance with teachings of Quran-o-Sunnah.

Talking to visiting delegates of different religious schools of thought and religious scholars here on Monday, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that the month of Rabi-ul-Awal was very exalted and glorified month and religious congregations and conferences will be held during the month of Rabi-ul-Awal on the topics of Seerat-e- Rehmatul Alameen.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also announced that Friday sermons during the month of Rabi-ul-Awal will be held on the topics of unity of Muslim Ummah, tolerance, leniency, patriotism, women’s rights and education.

Tahir Ashrafi also said, “Pursuing and following Seerat-e-Tayyaba, we can be exalted in the world and hereafter”. He also added, “After implementing Zakat system of Islam, all the matters and majority of financial issues of our society can be addressed.”

He also added that teachings of Quran-o-Sunnah had categorically defined education of girls and rights of women. Similarly, Islam has categorically described rights of women and inheritance rights of sisters, said Ashrafi.

He also added, “Seerat-e-Tayyaba is torchbearer for us in the world.”

He said Pakistan could tread on path of state of Medina, when everyone in society brings change in life in accordance with teachings of Seerat-e-Tayyaba.