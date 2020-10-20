Share:

ISLAMABAD - They have resumed filming series six of popular police drama Line Of Duty after the coronavirus outbreak halted shooting the programme earlier this year. And Vicky McClure and her co-star Martin Compston appeared to be back in the thick of the action as they shot scenes for the upcoming series. Vicky, 37, who plays Detective Inspector Kate Flemming, was spotted wearing a police vest as she strolled down a street in Belfast where filming is taking place. Underneath her vest Vicky wore a khaki coat, which was teamed with a pair of black skinny jeans and leather boots. It appeared that Vicky was taking a break from shooting a scene as she also sported a checked face mask in accordance with coronavirus regulations. In stark contrast to Vicky’s casual on-duty look, Martin [Detective Sergeant Steve Arnott] was dressed to impress in a navy suit and pale blue shirt. The two stars were surrounded by crew members as they took direction ahead of shooting scenes for the new series of the BBC1 drama.