SUKKUR - Sukkur Municipal Administration (SMA) on Monday arranged cleanliness-cum -awareness activity in New Pind area of Sukkur.

According to SMA official, Abid Ansari, the less developed areas require special attention and focus to overcome the impediments which are put forward by infrastructure. He said the the municipal administration listened to the complaints of the area residents. Following the activity, an awareness walk was also carried out. On the occasion, large number of TMA employees and notables of the areas participated.