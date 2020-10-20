Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Monday accepted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appeal against Peshawar High Court's verdict about filing of more than one reference against a government employee.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah asked how more than one reference could be filed against an officer. The NAB made three references to the steps taken in one year, he added.

He said that the NAB filed another reference when bail was granted two years later. The NAB prosecutor said that the law did not prohibit filing of second reference.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah said that the Peshawar High Court ruled that there should not be no new reference. Justice Yahya Afridi asked did the NAB also issue warrants against accused on every reference.