Share:

LAhore-TECNO is here again with its latest models from the CAMON series, CAMON 16 and CAMON 16 SE .Both the phones will be flagship models for 2020 with a new vision and better technology, especiallyfor all the photography enthusiasts. Customers are keenly looking forward what this new model from Camon series will be offering this time. The specialty of this new phone will be the TAIVOS intelligent photography technology, the world’s exclusive trademark certification which is TECNO AI Vision Optimization Solution. This technology will make TECNO CAMON 16 a next-level photography solution. CAMON 16’s camera technology is further updated for TAIVOS with more and better features than its predecessor. Due to TAIVOS technology, TECNO CAMON 16 will not only be the king of ultra-clear image, but it will also support multiple smart photography functions. There are now very high expectations with both the new models of the CAMON series. It is being presumed to be one of the most high-end phones available in the market and will give a very tough competition to other smart phone brands.