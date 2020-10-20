Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - Several traders were fined and arrested over violation of official price lists in Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts on Monday.

The administrations in both districts had stepped up operations against hoarders, profiteers and violators of official price lists to ensure provision of food items to the people on control rates.

In Bannu, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zubair Niazi asked Additional DC Shabeer Khan and District Food Controller Adil Badshah to fix the prices of fruits and vegetables at the local market under their supervision.

The ADC later paid surprise visits to different bazaars in Bannu city and ordered arrest of six fruit and vegetable vendors for overcharging consumers.

Following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Abdul Haseeb, Additional Assistant Commissioner Aminullah Khan found several traders indulged in adulteration and overcharging during surprise inspection visits to bazaars in Naurang city.

The administration official checked availability of official price lists at the shops and business outlets and took serious notice of selling substandard milk by milkmen. He imposed heavy fines on violators and warned them to refrain from indulging in illegal practices of hoarding, adulteration and profiteering.