ISLAMABAD - General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) UK called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, “matters of mutual interest including strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two armies were discussed during the meeting.”

In a press release the Pakistan Army’s media wing further said that the visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army’s continued efforts for regional peace and stability particularly Pakistan’s efforts for Afghanistan peace process and achievements in fight against terrorism.

Meanwhile, Mr Benedict de Cerjat, Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan and Afghanistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Monday.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest and regional security situation were discussed. The dignitary appreciated the bilateral relations enjoyed between both countries and pledged to further improve the same. Visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution for conflict prevention in the region.