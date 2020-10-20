Share:

The US imposed Monday sanctions on six Chinese entities and two individuals for doing business with Iran's Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines.

"The international community has long recognized that the Iranian regime uses the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) to transport proliferation-sensitive items intended for Iran’s ballistic missile and military programs," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

The Hong Kong and China-based firms include Reach Holding Group (Shanghai) Company Ltd.; Reach Shipping Lines; Delight Shipping Co., Ltd.; Gracious Shipping Co. Ltd.; Noble Shipping Co. Ltd. and Supreme Shipping Co. Ltd.

Daniel He, Reach Holding Group's president, and its CEO, Eric Chen, are also being sanctioned for working with IRISL, and Hafez Darya Arya Shipping Company, one of its subsidiaries.

IRISL was designated by the US in June.