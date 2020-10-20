Share:

Mardan - Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Aqila Sumbal on Monday said that all resources to be utilized to stabilize the country’s economy.

“The women of Mardan have a lot of talent but they need to be given opportunities”, she said while addressing the cabinet meeting of women’s chamber after taking charge of her office.

Aqila Sumbal said the issues of businesswomen would be addressed on priority basis through the platform of the WCCI. She said the women of Mardan had immense talent but they needed to be given a chance for which the WCCI would provide them opportunities from its platform.

She said from the platform of the Women’s chamber, skilled women could bring their garments, embroidery, handicrafts, embroidery, painting and other items to the world markets. She said there was no grouping in the Women’s chamber however some elements were trying to ruin this institution but those elements would never succeed in their nefarious aims.

Speaking on the occasion WCCI Senior Vice-President Ramim Naz and Vice-President Ruby said that by registering with the chamber, women could increase their income and promote their products.

They said that 60% of men and women in Pakistan were involved in small and medium enterprises. They said that women’s chamber was taking steps to further expand their businesses.