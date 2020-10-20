Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali Khan Monday said that work on all ongoing housing schemes was in full-swing. He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the Department for International Development (DFID) of the United Kingdom here in his office. The delegation expressed keen interest in the housing sector of the province and offered both assistance and investment in the sector. Speaking on the occasion, the minister for housing said that housing sector play major role in the economic development of any country. He said that present government was encouraging private sector and wanted to enable it for becoming equal partner in the development of the country. The provincial minister briefed the delegation regarding all ongoing and completed projects of the Housing Department in detailed. He also informed the delegation about the construction of high-rise flats for government employees in Hayatabad, Jarma Housing Scheme (Kohat), Jalozai Housing Scheme, CPEC City, Hangu Township, Havilian Housing Scheme (Abbottabad), Civil Quarters flats, Media Colony Dangram (Swat) and Surizai Residencia Peshawar and other schemes.