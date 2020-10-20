Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid reviewed progress on revamping of health facilities under the Prime Minister’s Health Initiative and the upgradation of the Basic Health Units (BHUs) at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Monday. Present in the meeting were Secretary PSH Captain (retired), Usman Younis, Additional Secretary Development Dr Omar Farooq, Dr Zulfiqar, Prof Javed Chaudhry and senior officials of the department.

The Health Minister said, “Work on revamping of infrastructure and the upgradation of 222 Basic Health Units has already started and we are aiming to upgrade 2504 BHUS of Punjab to 24/7 model.

Revamping will be completed in all the BHUs of Punjab. In the next phase 2282 BHUs will be revamped. After the revamping, services and facilities will be available at these BHUs for 24 hours. Prime Minister Imran Khan envisions the provision of basic healthcare facilities at the doorstep of every Pakistani. Providing facilities to common man is the foremost priority of the government. We have filled all vacant positions of doctors, nurses and support staff at the BHUs. Adequate stock of essential medicines is available at the BHUs. The 24/7 services are being provided in over 1,000 BHUs of Punjab.”