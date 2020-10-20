Share:

MITHI - A young man committed suicide in Islamkot taluka of Tharparkar district on Monday. According to details 22-year old Bilawal Junejo resident of village Mehryari ended his life by hanging himself. Police shifted the dead body to hospital for postmortem, later handed over to heirs after completing legal formalities. Reason behind extreme step not yet ascertained.

Drug peddler arrested

Police in its drive against narcotics and criminals on Monday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 48 bottles of liquor from his possession. On the directive of SSP Tharparkar Sardar Hassan Niazi, SHO Chachro conducted raids in his jurisdiction and arrested an accused Sarwat Kumar s/o Bhagoo Meghwar and seized 48 bottles of liquor. Police have filed a case against the suspect.