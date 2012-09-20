ISLAMABAD - Attorney General Irfan Qadir has said that presidential immunity “permissible under the constitution” would be mentioned in the letter to be written to the Swiss authorities. Talking to the media outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday, he went on to say that the SC had now acknowledged presidential immunity which would also be mentioned in the letter to be sent to Swiss authorities. To the question that he earlier used to say writing letter to Swiss authorities was unconstitutional, he said the type of letter to be written by them now would be constitutional. The AG also said Chief Justice should appear in the court as witness in Malik Riaz case as judges of Indian SC had appeared before a magistrate.